Zendaya Treks to Outer Space for On Sportswear

Dig those Vulcan ears

by David Gianatasio April 15, 2025 5:00 am

Footwear, the final frontier?

Zendaya—rocking Mr. Spock ears and branded kicks—headlines “Zone Dreamers,” a self-consciously kooky flight from Swiss sportswear maker On.

Presented as a faux trailer for an interstellar epic by director Nadia Lee Cohen, the storyline channels Galaxy Quest, ST:TOS and the coquettish camp of Barbarella. Stylist Law Roach, a frequent Zendaya collaborator, helped shape the film’s zippy feel.

Play

Jealous of those brand-new Cloudzone sneaks, Katy Perry? Also, Zendaya had enough class not to clone herself like Kim Kardashian.

“We built a world that feels surreal yet deeply human—where movement becomes a metaphor for confidence, connection and creative possibility,” says brand CMO Alex Griffin. “The campaign may live in an imagined universe, but its message is very real: everything is possible when we move together.”

Zendaya last appeared for On competing in an air tennis against Roger Federer. The latter notably co-starred with Sesame Street’s Elmo in a the brand’s Super Bowl spot.

Noting the emphasis on fitness training and healthy lifestyles, Zendaya hopes the approach “gives you the freedom to step outside your comfort zone and try something new,” she says in press materials.