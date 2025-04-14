Here Comes Rory McIlroy's Green Masters Jacket, Courtesy of Nike

Celebrating his dramatic win on Sunday

You won’t find Nike’s swoosh on this green jacket.

Instead, the classy clip below celebrates Rory McIlroy’s dramatic Sunday win at the Masters, earning him pro golf’s career grand slam.

Set at a dry cleaners, we watch a batch of blazers spin around. A Masters jacket promptly appears. Such an item has been presented to the tournament’s winners since 1949. They get to keep it for a year.

Four majors made @McIlroyRory great. Completing a career Grand Slam, legendary. pic.twitter.com/inD1hyPkWr — Nike (@Nike) April 13, 2025

“This was always waiting for you,” the ad says. And there’s a tag proclaiming the blazer is ready for “Sunday pick-up.”

In another nice touch for the faithful, the tourney’s traditional cheese-sandwich snack makes a cameo, too.

Random though: Has Nike ever tried to slap its logo on this particular garment? Seems unlikely Augusta National would go for it, regardless of price. Still, even that notoriously conservative club can be open to change.