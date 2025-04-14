Spotify's Latest Campaign Is a Love Letter to Fandom

Stunning images have begun appearing worldwide

by Amy Corr April 14, 2025 1:00 pm 2 min read Share:

Fandom is real—just ask any fan who has waited in a Ticketmaster queue with hopes of scoring summer concert tickets.

Spotify taps into such potent fan energy with its latest campaign celebrating folks who can’t get enough of Chappell Roan, Doechii, Olivia Rodrigo, Oasis, Olivia Rodrigo, Rosalia, Seventeen and Turnstile.

Billboards, created in-house and shot by Ariel Fisher, are up globally in NYC, London and Los Angeles, highlighting the devotion fans have for their faves. Key images include pink cowboy hats worn by Chappell fans, mod haircuts for Oasis lovers and a body covered in stickers (a nod to Olivia Rodrigo’s album, Sour).

“At Spotify, connecting artists and fans is fundamental to what we do, and this campaign puts that into action,” says Marc Hazan, VP of partnerships and marketing. “We’re fans too, so we understand the passion and unique identities that make these fandoms so special. From the Pink Pony Club’s distinct energy to the iconic style of ’90s U.K. fashion, we wanted these visuals to really resonate. We want fans to see their communities reflected and feel that connection with the artists they love.”

Here’s some billboard locations to see fandom IRL:

London Oasis – 1 Quaker St.

Los Angeles Chappell Roan – Melrose Ave & North Vista St. Olivia Rodrigo – W Sunset Blvd & Sherbourne Dr.

New York City Doechii – South Third St. & Kent Ave Seventeen – Washington St. & W 13th St. Turnstile – 6th Ave & W Broadway

