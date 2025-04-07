Vikings Work Smarter, Not Braver, for Spoticar

“She isn’t naughty. She’s autistic.” In a documentary-style ad called “It’s How You Show Up,” a man reflects on his efforts to support his autistic daughter while considering his own late-in-life diagnosis. Created by agency Don’t Panic for the U.K’s National Autistic Society, the work is about the necessity to create more supportive communities for neurodivergence. We like how it centers a man whose situation was poorly understood, as well as on his daughter. This adds generational perspective. Autism in girls continues to remain under-diagnosed because of strong stereotypes about how the condition manifests in boys.

We love a movie trope. Used car brand Spoticar in France and Italy makes good use of the genre with “Don’t Be Brave. Be Smart.” To restore a sense of trust and transparency into used car-buying, the brand makes efficient use of three different film genres by leveraging a common frustration: That one guy who just charges forward in a fraught situation, either through hubris or just sheer stupidity. Watch “Vikings” below, “but also check out “Haunted House” and “The Tomb.” Work by Agency 777.

Getting a little too familiar at your local watering hole? Heineken’s BarDating.com, designed for Brazil and Italy, lets you swipe through new bar experiences as though they’re Tinder dates. Fun work by agency LePub, reminiscent of the kind of experiential stuff we saw more often a decade ago. Remember when every campaign was an app? See variant here.

We’ll wrap with an ad by Common People Films for BAFTA and Digital Cinema Media. Made for BAFTA’s 21st Game Awards on April 8, it celebrates the storytelling that gaming brings to the fore, focusing on decision-making (what color dragon?) and also physical participation to enjoy the narrative universe. The fact that we’re all different, coupled with the diversity of games out there, creates a field where we can collaboratively world-build a nearly infinite number of stories.

It’s a charming way to celebrate gaming craft, and this marks the second year Common People’s been asked to take the task on. The campaign also got a few genre stars: actress Susan Wokoma, Baldur’s Gate 3 duo Samantha Béart and Neil Newbon, Witcher 3’s Doug Cockle, presenter Jane Douglas and Games Workshop co-founder Sir Ian Livingstone.

