Whalar N.A. President Jo Cronk on Why She Believes in the Creator Economy and Where It's Going

by Christine Champagne April 10, 2025 10:00 am

If you’re interested in how the creator economy works and where it’s going, Jo Cronk is one of the people you should get to know. The North American president of Whalar spends her workdays championing creators, making brand deals and forging partnerships. She has also become an increasingly in-demand speaker. In the last few months, she has shared her knowledge of the creator scene on panels at Advertising Week, TheWrap’s Power Women Summit and Fast Company Grill at SXSW 2025. We thought we’d grab a one-one-one interview with Cronk to find out how she began working with creators, why she remains committed to DEI initiatives and how she responds when people question the sustainability of the creator economy.

MUSE: When did you first become interested in working with creators, and do you remember the reaction to your decision at the time?

Jo Cronk: Before joining Whalar almost seven years ago, I didn’t know much about the creator world. I was a referral to Neil & James [Whalar co-founders and co-CEOs], and they took a chance on me. Within 15 minutes of meeting Neil, I knew Whalar was where I belonged. And after 16 years on the media agency side, I jumped straight in.

I vividly remember the baffled reactions of peers when I told them I was leaving the holding company world to join what was then known as an “influencer company.” I must have heard the phrase “Wild Wild West” 100 times.

But when you know, you know. From that first conversation, I saw the opportunity with complete clarity. This wasn’t “influencer marketing”—it was the future of storytelling. And, in turn, it was the future of the creative and marketing industries.

Jo Cronk (left) at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit with creator Michelle Khare and YouTube head of creators Kim Larson

You recently attended and spoke at SXSW, which, for the second year in the row, had a dedicated creator track. What does that say to you, and did you learn anything that surprised you at this year’s conference?

For too long, creators have been confined to the niche corners of the entertainment industry. SXSW’s continued embrace of its cultural impact is an important step in the right direction. Creators are mainstream, and I believe we will soon pivot from calling the space they occupy the “creator economy” to welcoming them into the entertainment economy.

NBC started training creators to create television programming via an Accelerator program launched last year. Do you think we will see more crossover going forward?

Definitely, but this isn’t a new phenomenon. What’s changed is the velocity at which it’s happening. Most people don’t realize that Issa Rae was a YouTuber years before HBO premiered Insecure, a show that was nominated for 14 Emmys and arguably paved the way for Euphoria, a show that has won 9 Emmys.

What platforms like YouTube have done is democratize content creation, giving diverse storytellers opportunities that traditional Hollywood historically overlooked. This shift in distribution cannot be understated. And as networks and streamers look to tap into built-in audiences, we’ll continue to see more crossover between creators and traditional entertainment.

In just a few short months, we’ve seen lots of brands running away from DEI initiatives. Why have you remained steadfast in your commitment to truth and amplifying all voices? Also, as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I have to say, thank you!

As leaders, we have a responsibility to do the right thing. And when it comes to diversity, the right thing is to champion all faces and voices. Not only is this the right thing to do, but it also makes the most business sense. The best work comes out of a diverse team. Diversity in terms of gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, physical abilities and cultures, as well as industry backgrounds and passions.

After posting about this on LinkedIn about a month ago, I have had strangers approach me at two different events to say “thank you.” The majority of them were men. I didn’t expect one post to have the impact it did, and the fact that it did is both sad and wonderful. When you reach a position of influence, it’s important to look in the mirror and ask yourself how to use that influence. I commit to using mine to ensure all faces and voices are represented in the stories we tell and the spotlights we create.

Thoughts on AI? Will it hurt creators? Maybe help?

AI is not just a tool. It’s becoming an essential partner for creators. With AI, it’s like having a partner available 24/7, helping to generate ideas, streamline production and enhance output. Success and creativity come from access. Access to inspiration, resources and opportunities. AI unlocks that access on a scale we’ve never seen before. Rather than replacing creators, it amplifies their ability to innovate and execute. Those who embrace AI are positioned to lead the next wave of creative evolution. And that’s what’s so great about this new technology.

So many creators were stressed out when it looked like TikTok was going to go away, and we still remain unsure of its future. How do you advise creators to approach platforms? Should they diversify? Also, is it important to be ready to hop onto whatever is next?

Just like any business, diversification is key to smart growth. Platforms evolve and algorithms shift. So, it’s important for creators to think beyond just one platform. My advice? Have a multi-platform strategy that’s purposeful. It’s not about being everywhere, but about being where your content and community can thrive. Be strategic about where you expand and focus on what aligns with your brand for sustainable growth.

What do you say when people ask, “Is the creator economy sustainable?“

First, I smile. Then, I explain that it’s not about a sustainable economy. It’s about the beginning of an entertainment and advertising movement. I don’t remember people questioning if mobile advertising, social media or streaming was sustainable. That’s why I smile when people ask such a question.