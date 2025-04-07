Voice Actors Read Coors Light Scripts From Ice Baths

You know a better way to promote its cold activated packaging?

We hear ice baths have amazing health benefits, but the thought of trying one is rather chilling.

Coors Light used this trendy activity to promote its cold-activated packaging. Did you know that when the mountains on Coors Light cans and bottles turn blue, that means it’s prime drinking time?

In a radio campaign from Alma, the brand recorded actors reading ad scripts from … you guessed it, ice baths set at a cool 42 degrees.

The brand launched a behind-the-scenes video of the performers speaking their lines like the consummate professionals they are—surrounded by cans of beer and so much ice. Although we do love the ad libbing from one actor who described the packaging as an “f-in’ delight.” Another grasps a can and laments: “I’d open it. But I can’t feel my fingers.”



“The most exciting part of making ‘Cold Activated Announcers’ was letting go of control when it comes to the final product,” says agency ECD Gabe Ferrer. “The script is simply there as a vehicle for the voice actors to bring their authentic reactions to in the ice bath. So, the funniest parts ended up being the things they said that weren’t scripted, and that we couldn’t predict.”

“The mystery of it all kept us all on our toes and ended up delivering a more authentic and funnier end cut.”