Tesco Mobile's Got Your Weird Cat Puppets Right Here

Hold the phone for frustrated tabbies

by David Gianatasio April 7, 2025 9:45 am

Stop sticking phones in your cats’ faces. It’s freaking them out. And they’re judging you so hard—even more than usual. They’re finding you daft in so many ways.

Below, Tesco Mobile and BBH Dublin present freaky, frustrated felines that try to make sense of it all.

Pipe down. Or no kibble for you!

“There’s something really humbling about a pet regarding you as a fool,” offers agency creative lead Aubrey O’Connell. “And who better to judge our phone behaviors than the furry victims at the receiving end of some of them?”

“‘Why do you keep sticking this rectangle in my face?’ ‘Why are you paying more when you don’t need to? ‘Two very valid points, simply made.”

Three puppeteers worked on the shoot, and it took a few weeks to capture all the stop-motion action in camera. The set was custom-built for a traditional Irish street corner feel.

“Tesco Mobile is a challenger brand in the Irish mobile market so we wanted to create a campaign that really stands out and feels Irish,” says client head of strategy Amanda Farrell. “The campaign is rooted in the insight that we all do the same things with our phones—but with Tesco Mobile you can get great value, beyond just price” in terms of cellular coverage and customer service.”

Jeff Low, who has a way with commercial critters and offbeat scenarios, directed.

The work slinks out today across video, audio, OOH and digital.